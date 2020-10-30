Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) last month performance of -8.17% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) started the day on October 29, 2020, with a price increase of 2.57% at $92.51. During the day, the stock rose to $93.50 and sunk to $89.9019 before settling in for the price of $90.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $26.15-$124.01.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.86.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 95.07, making the entire transaction reach 95,066 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 23, Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer bought 1,025 for 58.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,963. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,027 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2020, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 177.91.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.74% While, its Average True Range was 3.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.84% that was lower than 42.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.