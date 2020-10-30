Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $422.85K

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) open the trading on October 29, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.04% to $197.58. During the day, the stock rose to $200.66 and sunk to $188.85 before settling in for the price of $186.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESS posted a 52-week range of $175.81-$330.52.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $209.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $240.79.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Sr. EVP & COO sold 6,793 shares at the rate of 327.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,221,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,257. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 324.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 810,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,872 in total.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.05) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.79, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.90.

In the same vein, ESS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

[Essex Property Trust Inc., ESS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.11% While, its Average True Range was 6.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.88% that was higher than 30.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.