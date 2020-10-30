Hologic Inc. (HOLX) volume hits 2.3 million: A New Opening for Investors

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) open the trading on October 29, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.16% to $70.50. During the day, the stock rose to $70.83 and sunk to $69.1621 before settling in for the price of $69.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOLX posted a 52-week range of $26.49-$73.63.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $257.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.96.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Hologic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 62.50, making the entire transaction reach 937,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,956. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 4,924 for 71.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,713 in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.38) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hologic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -69.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.80, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.42.

In the same vein, HOLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

[Hologic Inc., HOLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.70% that was lower than 35.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.