Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) PE Ratio stood at $26.47: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) started the day on October 29, 2020, with a price increase of 6.53% at $263.60. During the day, the stock rose to $269.03 and sunk to $250.00 before settling in for the price of $247.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MLM posted a 52-week range of $135.08-$281.82.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $233.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $217.28.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8846 employees. It has generated 535,734 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,071. The stock had 8.64 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.69, operating margin was +18.68 and Pretax Margin of +15.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s Director sold 468 shares at the rate of 207.03, making the entire transaction reach 96,889 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,896. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director sold 750 for 209.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 156,885. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,364 in total.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.02) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 11.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.47, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.07.

In the same vein, MLM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.96, a figure that is expected to reach 3.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.22% While, its Average True Range was 9.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.59% that was higher than 32.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.