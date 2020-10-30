The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) PE Ratio stood at $10.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

By Steve Mayer
Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) open the trading on October 29, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.09% to $189.94. During the day, the stock rose to $192.35 and sunk to $186.90 before settling in for the price of $189.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GS posted a 52-week range of $130.85-$250.46.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $355.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $341.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $202.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $199.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 39100 employees. It has generated 1,473,159 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.95 and Pretax Margin of +18.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 71.10% institutional ownership.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.57) by $4.11. This company achieved a net margin of +15.00 while generating a return on equity of 9.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40% and is forecasted to reach 24.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.53, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.10.

In the same vein, GS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.03, a figure that is expected to reach 5.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

[The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., GS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.94% While, its Average True Range was 5.33.

Raw Stochastic average of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.27% that was lower than 32.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

