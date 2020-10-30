Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 29, 2020, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) set off with pace as it heaved 4.38% to $143.50. During the day, the stock rose to $145.94 and sunk to $137.10 before settling in for the price of $137.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMC posted a 52-week range of $65.56-$153.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.39.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. Vulcan Materials Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 93.00, making the entire transaction reach 465,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 643 for 140.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,432. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.38) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.30, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.16.

In the same vein, VMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vulcan Materials Company, VMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 1.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.83% While, its Average True Range was 4.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.77% that was lower than 31.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.