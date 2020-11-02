Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is predicted to post EPS of 0.93 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) started the day on October 30, 2020, with a price increase of 0.07% at $102.09. During the day, the stock rose to $102.35 and sunk to $100.6548 before settling in for the price of $102.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, A posted a 52-week range of $61.13-$107.62.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $307.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16300 employees. It has generated 316,748 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,706. The stock had 5.63 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.12, operating margin was +18.09 and Pretax Margin of +17.80.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 6,485 shares at the rate of 105.00, making the entire transaction reach 680,925 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,669. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 6,485 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 648,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,669 in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +20.74 while generating a return on equity of 23.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.13, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.72.

In the same vein, A’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.64% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.61% that was higher than 21.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.