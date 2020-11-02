Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 14-day ATR is 8.64: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) started the day on October 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.17% at $272.80. During the day, the stock rose to $275.03 and sunk to $269.01 before settling in for the price of $273.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANTM posted a 52-week range of $171.03-$311.75.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $251.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $277.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $270.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 70600 employees. It has generated 1,476,105 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +6.46 and Pretax Margin of +5.74.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Anthem Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s EVP & President, Commercial sold 5,834 shares at the rate of 291.95, making the entire transaction reach 1,703,238 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,768. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 09, Company’s EVP & President, Commercial sold 1,167 for 295.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 344,265. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,935 in total.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.61 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anthem Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.10% and is forecasted to reach 25.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anthem Inc. (ANTM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.10, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.99.

In the same vein, ANTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.35, a figure that is expected to reach 2.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.45% While, its Average True Range was 8.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Anthem Inc. (ANTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.15% that was higher than 30.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.