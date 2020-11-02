Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.29

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 30, 2020, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.45% to $91.67. During the day, the stock rose to $92.22 and sunk to $91.05 before settling in for the price of $92.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATO posted a 52-week range of $77.92-$121.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of -10.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.14.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Atmos Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 99.48, making the entire transaction reach 149,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director bought 500 for 103.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,500 in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.90, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07.

In the same vein, ATO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atmos Energy Corporation, ATO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million was inferior to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.74% that was higher than 17.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.