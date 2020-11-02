Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.84

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) started the day on October 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.58% at $231.13. During the day, the stock rose to $233.96 and sunk to $227.82 before settling in for the price of $232.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDX posted a 52-week range of $197.75-$286.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $236.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $247.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 70093 employees. It has generated 246,672 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,605. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.94, operating margin was +16.74 and Pretax Margin of +6.80.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Becton Dickinson and Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09, this organization’s EVP & Pres Life Sciences sold 1,272 shares at the rate of 260.00, making the entire transaction reach 330,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,340. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s EVP & Pres Life Sciences sold 1,049 for 243.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 255,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,612 in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.04) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.40% and is forecasted to reach 12.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.38, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.96.

In the same vein, BDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.84, a figure that is expected to reach 2.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.08% While, its Average True Range was 5.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.13% that was lower than 26.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.