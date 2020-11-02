Callaway Golf Company (ELY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.02

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) open the trading on October 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.91% to $15.49. During the day, the stock rose to $15.8899 and sunk to $14.92 before settling in for the price of $15.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELY posted a 52-week range of $4.75-$22.33.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.66.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4200 employees. It has generated 405,015 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,907. The stock had 15.29 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.05, operating margin was +8.60 and Pretax Margin of +5.63.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s EVP, Callaway Golf sold 24,595 shares at the rate of 21.81, making the entire transaction reach 536,427 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,552.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.67 while generating a return on equity of 10.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callaway Golf Company (ELY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.20.

In the same vein, ELY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

[Callaway Golf Company, ELY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.92% that was higher than 52.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.