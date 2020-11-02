El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) PE Ratio stood at $26.54: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 30, 2020, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) started slowly as it slid -19.77% to $14.12. During the day, the stock rose to $16.61 and sunk to $14.00 before settling in for the price of $17.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOCO posted a 52-week range of $6.15-$19.90.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 385.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $632.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.31.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5005 employees. It has generated 88,378 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,975. The stock had 47.87 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.84, operating margin was +9.54 and Pretax Margin of +7.82.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 90,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 95,048. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 13,600 for 17.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 241,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,496 in total.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 385.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.54, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 110.90.

In the same vein, LOCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., LOCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was better the volume of 0.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.19% that was higher than 57.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.