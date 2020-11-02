HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) average volume reaches $1.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on October 30, 2020, HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) started slowly as it slid -0.87% to $39.86. During the day, the stock rose to $40.38 and sunk to $39.62 before settling in for the price of $40.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDS posted a 52-week range of $21.69-$43.56.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.97.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. It has generated 534,435 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,217. The stock had 8.27 Receivables turnover and 1.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.37, operating margin was +11.98 and Pretax Margin of +9.97.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary sold 55,000 shares at the rate of 43.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,365,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,411. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s Director sold 185,578 for 41.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,783,141. This particular insider is now the holder of 843,295 in total.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2020, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.34 while generating a return on equity of 34.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 73.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.73, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.11.

In the same vein, HDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [HD Supply Holdings Inc., HDS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was lower the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.26% that was lower than 31.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.