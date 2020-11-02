National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 14-day ATR is 1.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) established initial surge of 0.38% at $39.96, as the Stock market unbolted on October 30, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $40.32 and sunk to $39.315 before settling in for the price of $39.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NFG posted a 52-week range of $31.58-$47.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.28.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the National Fuel Gas Company industry. National Fuel Gas Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s Senior VP & Gen Counsel sold 9,843 shares at the rate of 46.92, making the entire transaction reach 461,821 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,202. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s Senior VP & Gen Counsel sold 4,285 for 47.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,111. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,959 in total.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.03, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33.

In the same vein, NFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [National Fuel Gas Company, NFG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.50% that was higher than 25.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.