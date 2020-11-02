No matter how cynical the overall market is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.07%

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) open the trading on October 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.80% to $17.00. During the day, the stock rose to $17.04 and sunk to $16.53 before settling in for the price of $16.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDS posted a 52-week range of $14.05-$26.84.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.09.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 23.72, making the entire transaction reach 71,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,305. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 23.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,500 in total.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.97, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, TDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

[Telephone and Data Systems Inc., TDS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.94% that was lower than 40.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.