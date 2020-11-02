Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Alteryx Inc. (AYX) last week performance was -9.70%

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) started the day on October 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -6.77% at $125.35. During the day, the stock rose to $134.62 and sunk to $123.98 before settling in for the price of $134.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYX posted a 52-week range of $75.17-$185.75.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 61.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $123.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.58.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Alteryx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s CLO & Corp. Secretary sold 1,324 shares at the rate of 139.58, making the entire transaction reach 184,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,714. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 146.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,394,518. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alteryx Inc. (AYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 563.12.

In the same vein, AYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.24% While, its Average True Range was 6.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.31% that was lower than 86.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.