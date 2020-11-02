Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $959.59K

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) open the trading on October 30, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.10% to $12.53. During the day, the stock rose to $12.62 and sunk to $12.39 before settling in for the price of $12.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRMW posted a 52-week range of $6.33-$16.00.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.02.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Primo Water Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Director sold 90 shares at the rate of 15.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,378 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Director sold 90 for 15.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,378. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,232 in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.55.

In the same vein, PRMW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

[Primo Water Corporation, PRMW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.20% that was lower than 25.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.