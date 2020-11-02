Range Resources Corporation (RRC) 14-day ATR is 0.57: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
As on October 30, 2020, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) started slowly as it slid -15.21% to $6.58. During the day, the stock rose to $7.41 and sunk to $6.35 before settling in for the price of $7.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRC posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$9.41.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.69.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Range Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.16, making the entire transaction reach 54,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 2.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 210,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.55.

In the same vein, RRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Range Resources Corporation, RRC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.55 million was lower the volume of 9.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.36% that was higher than 77.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

