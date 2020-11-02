Sonoco Products Company (SON) latest performance of -1.71% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 30, 2020, Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.71% to $48.89. During the day, the stock rose to $50.17 and sunk to $48.65 before settling in for the price of $49.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SON posted a 52-week range of $37.30-$62.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. It has generated 233,601 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,686. The stock had 6.47 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.72, operating margin was +9.99 and Pretax Margin of +7.09.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Sonoco Products Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 5,638 shares at the rate of 54.95, making the entire transaction reach 309,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,674. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 47.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,657. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,065 in total.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.43 while generating a return on equity of 16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonoco Products Company (SON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.73, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.45.

In the same vein, SON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sonoco Products Company, SON]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoco Products Company (SON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.37% that was higher than 25.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.