The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $672.11K

As on October 30, 2020, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) started slowly as it slid -3.73% to $30.75. During the day, the stock rose to $32.25 and sunk to $30.58 before settling in for the price of $31.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAIN posted a 52-week range of $18.12-$36.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -4.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 155.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s sold 175,000 shares at the rate of 29.19, making the entire transaction reach 5,107,585 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 147,449. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 175,000 for 29.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,107,585. This particular insider is now the holder of 147,449 in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 155.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $125.00, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.67.

In the same vein, HAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Hain Celestial Group Inc., HAIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.73 million was lower the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.67% that was lower than 31.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.