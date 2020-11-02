United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 14-day ATR is 0.97: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) started the day on October 30, 2020, with a price increase of 2.50% at $26.23. During the day, the stock rose to $26.34 and sunk to $25.40 before settling in for the price of $25.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBSI posted a 52-week range of $19.67-$40.70.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2204 employees. It has generated 411,528 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.77 and Pretax Margin of +35.77.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. United Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Director bought 1,925 shares at the rate of 25.62, making the entire transaction reach 49,318 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,675. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for 32.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 322,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 224,392 in total.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +28.61 while generating a return on equity of 7.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.60, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, UBSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.30% that was lower than 45.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.