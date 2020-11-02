Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) volume hits 1.7 million: A New Opening for Investors

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) started the day on October 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -6.12% at $3.07. During the day, the stock rose to $3.11 and sunk to $2.41 before settling in for the price of $3.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUU posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$5.11.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -331.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.16.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,138,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -447,222. The stock had 5.42 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.39, operating margin was -10.55 and Pretax Margin of -39.28.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.80%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -39.28 while generating a return on equity of -75.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -331.30%.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.52.

In the same vein, UUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.29.

Technical Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 221.61% that was higher than 168.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.