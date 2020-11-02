Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.17

As on October 30, 2020, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) started slowly as it slid -2.72% to $3.94. During the day, the stock rose to $4.04 and sunk to $3.75 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$5.31.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $172.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.79.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 13.80% institutional ownership.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.43.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.30% that was lower than 94.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.