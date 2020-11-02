Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) recent quarterly performance of 2.65% is not showing the real picture

As on October 30, 2020, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) started slowly as it slid -1.70% to $93.33. During the day, the stock rose to $95.21 and sunk to $92.354 before settling in for the price of $94.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $54.95-$107.62.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $300.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.33.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s CEO-KFC Division sold 4,145 shares at the rate of 98.39, making the entire transaction reach 407,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,360. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 3,700 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 370,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,089 in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.15, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.70.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.61 million was lower the volume of 2.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.60% While, its Average True Range was 2.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.24% that was higher than 22.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.