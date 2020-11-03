Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $739.25K

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) started the day on November 02, 2020, with a price increase of 7.59% at $458.44. During the day, the stock rose to $458.44 and sunk to $430.368 before settling in for the price of $426.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $127.88-$475.37.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 25.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $340.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $268.24.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 464.04, making the entire transaction reach 2,320,186 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,821. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s Director sold 17,273 for 465.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,042,671. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,205 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 20.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.85, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.22.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.99, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.52% While, its Average True Range was 22.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.82% that was higher than 63.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.