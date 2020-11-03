Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.26

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) started the day on November 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.69% at $31.50. During the day, the stock rose to $32.10 and sunk to $30.99 before settling in for the price of $31.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYD posted a 52-week range of $6.44-$36.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24300 employees. It has generated 136,877 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,487. The stock had 55.16 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.49, operating margin was +14.31 and Pretax Margin of +6.08.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 69.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s Vice President sold 53,110 shares at the rate of 31.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,674,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,026,522. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s Director sold 16,447 for 31.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 516,993. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,811 in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.36.

In the same vein, BYD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.73% that was lower than 51.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.