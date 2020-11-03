Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.39

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2020, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.04% to $26.14. During the day, the stock rose to $26.435 and sunk to $24.60 before settling in for the price of $25.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XEC posted a 52-week range of $12.15-$55.29.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -0.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.11.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 987 workers. It has generated 2,394,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -127,799. The stock had 5.23 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.85, operating margin was +25.37 and Pretax Margin of -6.39.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Cimarex Energy Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Ex VP sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 28.09, making the entire transaction reach 351,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,093. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s CEO and President bought 10,971 for 16.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,899. This particular insider is now the holder of 200,000 in total.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.34 while generating a return on equity of -3.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.67.

In the same vein, XEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cimarex Energy Co., XEC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million was inferior to the volume of 2.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.86% that was higher than 60.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.