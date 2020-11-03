e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.68: Right on the Precipice

As on November 02, 2020, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.22% to $20.72. During the day, the stock rose to $21.02 and sunk to $20.145 before settling in for the price of $20.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELF posted a 52-week range of $7.58-$22.14.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 209 employees. It has generated 1,353,354 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 85,569. The stock had 8.51 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.21, operating margin was +8.47 and Pretax Margin of +8.51.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09, this organization’s See Remarks sold 7,194 shares at the rate of 22.00, making the entire transaction reach 158,268 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,280. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 08, Company’s See Remarks sold 29,221 for 21.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 614,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 179,611 in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.32 while generating a return on equity of 7.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.27, and its Beta score is 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.62.

In the same vein, ELF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.30% that was lower than 42.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.