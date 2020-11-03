Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) latest performance of 6.29% is not what was on cards

As on November 02, 2020, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.29% to $34.97. During the day, the stock rose to $35.97 and sunk to $33.37 before settling in for the price of $32.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTB posted a 52-week range of $12.90-$43.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -3.30% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -64.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.24.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s EVP & GB President – Wrangler bought 5,555 shares at the rate of 18.50, making the entire transaction reach 102,768 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,078. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director bought 18,000 for 16.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 287,996. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,475 in total.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -64.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.86.

In the same vein, KTB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kontoor Brands Inc., KTB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.15 million was better the volume of 1.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.50% that was higher than 54.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.