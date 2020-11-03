Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) is 8.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) started the day on November 02, 2020, with a price increase of 16.41% at $25.75. During the day, the stock rose to $27.00 and sunk to $22.70 before settling in for the price of $22.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LL posted a 52-week range of $3.77-$29.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 0.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $794.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.25.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s President & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 21.90, making the entire transaction reach 43,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,405. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s President & CEO bought 5,000 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,405 in total.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.09, and its Beta score is 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.80.

In the same vein, LL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.18% that was higher than 74.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

