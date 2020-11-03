Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) average volume reaches $1.51M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on November 02, 2020, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.38% to $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.57 and sunk to $4.2513 before settling in for the price of $4.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $3.23-$13.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 5.59, making the entire transaction reach 195,748 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,945,318. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 26, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 10,000 for 5.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,906,585 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.67.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 2.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.74% that was lower than 61.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.