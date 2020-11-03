NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.55 million

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) started the day on November 02, 2020, with a price increase of 2.39% at $44.94. During the day, the stock rose to $45.00 and sunk to $43.92 before settling in for the price of $43.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTAP posted a 52-week range of $34.66-$65.38.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10800 employees. It has generated 501,111 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,833. The stock had 4.94 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.94, operating margin was +17.20 and Pretax Margin of +17.44.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. NetApp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11, this organization’s Director sold 22,831 shares at the rate of 44.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,018,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s Director sold 11,416 for 45.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 519,434. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,750 in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +15.13 while generating a return on equity of 122.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

NetApp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NetApp Inc. (NTAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.98, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, NTAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.14% that was lower than 35.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.