Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) last week performance was -0.57%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) started the day on November 02, 2020, with a price increase of 6.49% at $22.63. During the day, the stock rose to $23.02 and sunk to $21.50 before settling in for the price of $21.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCX posted a 52-week range of $19.62-$45.98.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.68.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.23) by $1.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.62, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.13.

In the same vein, AMCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.51% that was lower than 58.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.