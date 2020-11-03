Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $774.52K

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) started the day on November 02, 2020, with a price increase of 3.59% at $11.83. During the day, the stock rose to $11.84 and sunk to $11.37 before settling in for the price of $11.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDM posted a 52-week range of $11.26-$24.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -1.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 98.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Director bought 7,185 shares at the rate of 13.96, making the entire transaction reach 100,303 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,918. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 14.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,137 in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.02, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80.

In the same vein, PDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.71% that was higher than 33.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.