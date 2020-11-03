Schlumberger Limited (SLB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.15

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) open the trading on November 02, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.28% to $15.58. During the day, the stock rose to $15.80 and sunk to $14.78 before settling in for the price of $14.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLB posted a 52-week range of $11.87-$41.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -7.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -576.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.39 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.84.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Schlumberger Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 17.95, making the entire transaction reach 448,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,770. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 19.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 291,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,131 in total.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.12) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -576.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schlumberger Limited (SLB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.38.

In the same vein, SLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

[Schlumberger Limited, SLB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.98% that was higher than 49.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.