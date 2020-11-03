Synchrony Financial (SYF) EPS growth this year is 48.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) established initial surge of 3.76% at $25.96, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $26.175 and sunk to $25.35 before settling in for the price of $25.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $12.15-$38.18.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $583.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $581.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.99.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Synchrony Financial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 23.32, making the entire transaction reach 233,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s Director sold 7,500 for 21.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 163,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,442 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.72) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.90, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.14.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Synchrony Financial, SYF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.25% that was lower than 42.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

