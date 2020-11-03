The key reasons why Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is -11.70% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2020, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) set off with pace as it heaved 2.78% to $151.38. During the day, the stock rose to $152.47 and sunk to $148.76 before settling in for the price of $147.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAP posted a 52-week range of $71.33-$171.43.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $153.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $136.89.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. It has generated 144,910 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,267. The stock had 14.77 Receivables turnover and 0.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.82, operating margin was +7.00 and Pretax Margin of +6.57.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s President and CEO bought 7,285 shares at the rate of 136.13, making the entire transaction reach 991,707 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,473. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec sold 88 for 146.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,894. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,137 in total.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.98) by $0.94. This company achieved a net margin of +5.01 while generating a return on equity of 13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 9.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.31, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.57.

In the same vein, AAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.50, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Advance Auto Parts Inc., AAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.62% While, its Average True Range was 3.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.29% that was higher than 21.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.