The key reasons why Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is -33.67% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2020, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) set off with pace as it heaved 4.93% to $15.74. During the day, the stock rose to $16.00 and sunk to $14.54 before settling in for the price of $15.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCC posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$23.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $771.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 423 employees. It has generated 895,066 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 212,914. The stock had 9.20 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.15, operating margin was +30.23 and Pretax Margin of +28.95.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 40.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in the upcoming year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.12, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.89.

In the same vein, HCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Warrior Met Coal Inc., HCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.09 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.02% that was lower than 49.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.