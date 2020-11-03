UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.73

As on November 02, 2020, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.28% to $312.10. During the day, the stock rose to $312.64 and sunk to $307.36 before settling in for the price of $305.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $187.72-$335.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $949.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $944.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $313.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $293.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 325000 employees. It has generated 745,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.13 and Pretax Margin of +7.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s Director sold 98,579 shares at the rate of 329.47, making the entire transaction reach 32,478,813 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 856,233. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28, Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 10,336 for 312.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,228,346. This particular insider is now the holder of 134,054 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.09) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +5.71 while generating a return on equity of 25.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.50% and is forecasted to reach 18.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.93, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.40.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.42 million was lower the volume of 4.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.84% While, its Average True Range was 7.99.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.21% that was higher than 23.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.