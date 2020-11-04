AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Moves 8.51% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2020, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) set off with pace as it heaved 8.51% to $86.94. During the day, the stock rose to $87.49 and sunk to $82.83 before settling in for the price of $80.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGCO posted a 52-week range of $35.33-$83.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -61.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21000 employees. It has generated 431,344 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,973. The stock had 10.68 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.27, operating margin was +5.90 and Pretax Margin of +2.89.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. AGCO Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27, this organization’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 73.00, making the entire transaction reach 182,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,517. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 160 for 72.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,671. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,479 in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.98) by $1.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 4.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -61.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGCO Corporation (AGCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $206.02, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.99.

In the same vein, AGCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [AGCO Corporation, AGCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.84% that was higher than 34.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.