American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) last month performance of -25.13% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on November 03, 2020, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) started slowly as it slid -1.75% to $23.60. During the day, the stock rose to $24.875 and sunk to $23.25 before settling in for the price of $24.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEL posted a 52-week range of $9.07-$34.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 9.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 608 workers. It has generated 3,311,257 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.87 and Pretax Margin of +15.67.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 97.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 19.57, making the entire transaction reach 195,682 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,439. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 19.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,950 in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by -$3.75. This company achieved a net margin of +12.22 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.04, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.87.

In the same vein, AEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.62% that was lower than 84.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.