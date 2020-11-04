Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) volume hits 128.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) started the day on November 03, 2020, with a price increase of 37.10% at $1.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.05 and sunk to $1.63 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBGI posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$5.15.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3447, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2229.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 846 employees. It has generated 181,887 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,353. The stock had 4.89 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.30, operating margin was +12.19 and Pretax Margin of +7.59.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.25%, in contrast to 37.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.85, making the entire transaction reach 14,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,582.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +5.14 while generating a return on equity of 4.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.26.

In the same vein, BBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1717.

Raw Stochastic average of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.77% that was higher than 85.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.