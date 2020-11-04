Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $67.31: Right on the Precipice

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) started the day on November 03, 2020, with a price increase of 3.93% at $69.25. During the day, the stock rose to $74.99 and sunk to $69.09 before settling in for the price of $66.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRUS posted a 52-week range of $47.04-$91.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.31.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s VP of R&D sold 19,270 shares at the rate of 70.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,348,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,686. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 65.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 196,606. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,000 in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by $0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.13, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.14.

In the same vein, CRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.65% While, its Average True Range was 2.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.02% that was lower than 37.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.