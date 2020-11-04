Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) EPS growth this year is -280.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) established initial surge of 2.59% at $7.14, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $7.34 and sunk to $6.95 before settling in for the price of $6.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KODK posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$60.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -280.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $577.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.95.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eastman Kodak Company industry. Eastman Kodak Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 32.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.22, making the entire transaction reach 11,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,368. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 46,737 for 2.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 650,000 in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -280.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, KODK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.82.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eastman Kodak Company, KODK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.25% that was lower than 337.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.