Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) 14-day ATR is 2.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) flaunted slowness of -7.23% at $31.30, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $34.1318 and sunk to $30.43 before settling in for the price of $33.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ECPG posted a 52-week range of $15.27-$49.01.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.77.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.16) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 9.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.90, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.25.

In the same vein, ECPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Encore Capital Group Inc., ECPG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.05% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.89% that was higher than 56.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.