Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) volume hits 3.37 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on November 03, 2020, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.86% to $1.09. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $0.9101 before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISIG posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$1.75.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -460.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7632, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7525.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Insignia Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.50%, in contrast to 15.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 136,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,409,742. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 772,799 for 1.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 817,621. This particular insider is now the holder of 585,000 in total.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Insignia Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -460.90%.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, ISIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50.

Technical Analysis of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Insignia Systems Inc., ISIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.41 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.2781.

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 525.51% that was higher than 217.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.