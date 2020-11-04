Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) went up 0.83% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) started the day on November 03, 2020, with a price increase of 0.83% at $0.81. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9099 and sunk to $0.8069 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$6.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -143.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2439, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0092.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Newpark Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.64, making the entire transaction reach 24,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO bought 5,000 for 1.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -143.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.43.

In the same vein, NR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0919.

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.86% that was lower than 88.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.