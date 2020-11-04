NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.37

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) open the trading on November 03, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.52% to $2.00. During the day, the stock rose to $2.11 and sunk to $1.93 before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$7.14.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -259.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $419.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 91.30% institutional ownership.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.37) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -259.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in the upcoming year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.13.

In the same vein, NEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

[NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.45% that was lower than 84.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.