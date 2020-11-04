Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is -9.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2020, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.72% to $2.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.93 and sunk to $2.705 before settling in for the price of $2.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$10.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $516.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.12, making the entire transaction reach 53,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,689. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s President & CEO bought 50,000 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,144,724 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.62) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.22 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.98.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.68 million was inferior to the volume of 5.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.81% that was higher than 72.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.