Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Oil States International Inc. (OIS) last week performance was 4.36%

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) started the day on November 03, 2020, with a price increase of 2.87% at $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $3.02 and sunk to $2.765 before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OIS posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$17.81.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -820.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $175.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.76.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3428 employees. It has generated 296,778 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,622. The stock had 3.86 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.28, operating margin was -2.46 and Pretax Margin of -23.66.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Oil States International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 88.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.97, making the entire transaction reach 98,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,177. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s President & CEO bought 38,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 917,097 in total.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -22.79 while generating a return on equity of -17.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -820.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oil States International Inc. (OIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.72.

In the same vein, OIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.13% that was lower than 76.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.